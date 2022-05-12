The HISTORY Channel Launches HISTORY Travel Program

The HISTORY® Channel TODAY announced the launch of HISTORY Travel™, a curated touring experience that will lead adventure seekers and history-enthusiasts on unique journeys inspired by some of history's most fascinating events.

Each trip will be designed and led by world-renowned historians and local experts to lend critical context and historical perspective to the places and events that have shaped our collective past. HISTORY Travel™ is created and managed by Academic Travel Abroad™. Adventures begin November 2022 and are available to reserve now at www.historytravel.com

With a robust domestic and international slate, HISTORY Travel's first trip kicks off in colorful jazz epicenter New Orleans in November 2022, followed by Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in December. Additional destinations include England, Greece, Italy, France, Gettysburg & Antietam and Yellowstone National Park.

With new destinations expected to be added each year, multiple departures of each trip itinerary will typically be offered and will include stories and perspectives of the people that made these locations notable. Curious travelers will participate in a variety of unique experiences, including experiencing the rhythms of jazz in its birthplace; visiting war sites and memorials that provide a deep understanding of the pivotal battle that plunged the U.S. into WWII; walking in the footsteps of Winston Churchill's England; standing on the same battlefields as Abraham Lincoln's handpicked generals; traversing the ruins of ancient Greece; or gazing upon the Medici art treasures of Italy.

HISTORY Travel's historians and guides will lead guests on a once-in-a-lifetime experience accentuated by unmatched knowledge and expertise that allows for travelers' inquiries to be explored and satisfied in the moment.

Tour prices range from $2995-$6595 exclusive of airfare. Full itineraries and more detailed information about each unique adventure can be found at www.historytravel.com.

HISTORY TRAVEL™ ITINERARIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

Jazz in New Orleans -- November 14-18, 2022 and March 20-24, 2023

Historian: Dina M. Bennett

Experience the rhythms of New Orleans on a five-day musical journey with The HISTORY Channel and ATA. Once home to jazz legends like Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, and Wynton Marsalis, experience jazz in the city where it was born. On this experience, explore New Orleans' musical past on a customized walking tour, including a visit to Louis Armstrong Park's Congo Square; indulge in an exclusive cooking demonstration with a master chef and sommelier on Algiers Island; go behind the scenes at the Jazz Museum; meet a member of the Mardi Gras Zulu Krewe, and enjoy hearing beloved jazz standards performed by a Grammy-award-winning local musician. Return from New Orleans with greater knowledge and a deep appreciation for the city's rich musical heritage, which continues to echo throughout the city today.

Commemorating Pearl Harbor -- December 3-8, 2022 and March 6-10, 2023

Historian: James M. Scott

The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, brought World War II close to home and turned the nation's attention to the Pacific. Journey to Hawaii and visit seminal sites of the war, see its impact and the remnants of the battle, and hear from experts about how THE ATTACK on Pearl Harbor changed the course of the war. Honor our fallen heroes with visits to the USS Arizona Memorial, the USS Bowfin, and the USS Missouri. Experts will provide background about the events leading up to the Pearl Harbor attack to give you a deeper understanding of the context for this pivotal event.

Winter in Yellowstone - January 11-16, 2023 and February 8-13, 2023

Historian: Megan Kate Nelson

Yellowstone is America's first national park and one of its busiest - but not in winter. Journey deep into Yellowstone over snow-packed roads, stopping often to explore the wilderness and learn about various local animals & ecosystems. See the dramatic iced-over Upper Falls at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and watch Old Faithful's dramatic eruptions. Hike the boardwalks and trails around the Upper Geyser Basin to see colorful thermal pools and steaming fumaroles. Take in the breathtaking views on the drive from West Yellowstone to charming Bozeman through Big Sky, Montana. Admire the spectacular landscape - and the extraordinary foresight of our leaders to preserve and protect this vast wilderness more than 150 years ago. This is your chance to explore a winter wonderland away from the crowds.

The Medicis in Italy - March 20-27, 2023 and October 7-14,2023

Historian: Marcello Bellini

The Medici Family is synonymous with Renaissance Florence. Through their successes in business in the 15th century, they amassed fortunes and gained significant power in Florentine civic life. They began to invest in the arts and humanities, including an extensive patronage of artists such as Brunelleschi, Botticelli, Michelangelo and da Vinci. The historic legacy of buildings, monuments and great works of art created under the Medici in the city, led to Florence flourishing into the epi-center of the Renaissance. In addition to wealth and artistic patronage, the Medici also held significant influence and family ties throughout Italy and the continent; producing four popes and being linked through marriage and strategic alliances to many rulers and European royal families. will look at the impact THE FAMILY had on the artistic world, sciences, thought and religion of 15th-century Florence, the legacy of their wealth and their political power while placing it in the context of daily life in Renaissance Florence. In-depth talks, behind-the-scenes visits, excellent Italian food (some of it inspired by historic recipes) this tour is likely to appeal to any history buff fascinated by one of the key families of Europe.

The Life & Times of Winston Churchill - April 14-19, 2023 and October 13-18, 2023

Historian: Dane Kennedy

World War II is one of the most important events in modern history, as it posed an existential threat to the basic principles of civilization. During that tumultuous time, Winston Churchill stepped onto the world stage as a voice of courage and statesmanship, and his influence and leadership remain relevant today. On this unique trip, delve into Churchill's role as a war leader and peacetime politician in London, as well as his early life in Oxfordshire. Explore Churchill's childhood home, considered one of England's greatest treasure houses, and see the public school where he spent his formative years. Travel underground to view the bunker complex Churchill used to orchestrate his war machinations and visit Bletchley Park, where crucial work was done to decrypt enemy communications and help end the war. End THE TRIP with a firm understanding of how this towering historical figure's spirit still lives on in present-day England.

Remembering the Great War - April 18-26, 2023 and September 5-13, 2023

Historian: Krewasky A. Salter

On this nine-day journey, walk the most famous battlefields of World War I with a military historian. You'll discover how the French and British stopped the German onslaught, and how the U.S. entry into the war helped turn the tide. Visit Ypres and Reims, whose great medieval architectural treasures were badly damaged during the war but have been restored, and visit the Paris memorial honoring America's first combat aviators. Also, visit the Champagne region of France to learn how the iconic export is made.

The Road to Antietam & Gettysburg - May 15-19, 2023 and October 16-20, 2023

Historian: Dennis E. Frye

This five-day journey from Washington D.C. to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will relive two of the Civil War's fiercest battles-Antietam and Gettysburg. Learn how earlier skirmishes set the stage for Union victories at these crucial battles and pay your respects to those who never left the battlefield. Walk the sacred landscapes that marked the single bloodiest day in American military history, prompting ABRAHAM LINCOLN to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, changing the focus of the war, and altering the course of history. Dine at historic inns that have hosted presidents and military leaders. Meet with local historians to gain insights about military strategy and to help place these critical battles in context. And learn how the battle cries for a lasting union still echo through history.

The Glories of Ancient Greece - May 19-29, 2023 and October 13-23, 2023

Historian: Darius Arya

Trace 5,000 years of Greek history while exploring the country's well-preserved archaeological treasures. Explore the iconic ruins of Athens, and then travel west across the Corinth Canal to visit the beehive tombs and the Palace of Agamemnon in Mycenae and the historic stadium at Olympia. Stroll the streets of ancient Delphi, discover the cliff-top monasteries of Meteora, and see the legendary Spartan battlefields at Thermopylae. Along the way, meet with local archaeologists and agriculturists. And, of course, there will be delicious Greek cuisine, and dancing!