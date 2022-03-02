The HISTORY Channel Greenlights HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Documentary Event

The HISTORY Channel greenlights the new four-part documentary event "Harlem Hellfighters" executive produced by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts. Produced by Rock'n RobinProductions and RadicalMedia, the miniseries will bring the complex and courageous story of the Harlem Hellfighters to life through the eyes of three men: band leader James Europe and Privates Henry Johnson and Horace Pippin.

"As the proud daughter of a Tuskegee Airman, the first Black aviators in U.S Military history fighting in World War II, I believe their predecessors deserve to be as well-known so we're telling this story to restore the HellFighters rightful place as fierce warriors and American heroes," said Robin Roberts.

A century ago, after intensive lobbying by civic leaders, an all-black regiment was formed in New York as the U.S. geared up to enter World War I. The group, which began as New York's 15th infantry with most members from Harlem, faced intense racism at home as they trained and later confronted shocking discrimination in the field during the war. They were assigned to fight the Germans not alongside U.S. troops, but as part of the French Army; their own countrymen refused to fight with them. Even so, the men fought ferociously in the war's horror filled trenches. They displayed extraordinary courage in battle after battle, earning the name Harlem Hellfighters and France's highest military honor, the Croix de Guerre. The Hellfighters spent an unprecedented 191 days in combat, longer than any other American unit in the war. But unlike World War II's famed Tuskegee Airmen, their story has not been fully told - until now.

"Harlem Hellfighters" marks the second documentary executive produced by Robin Roberts for The HISTORY Channel, after the previously aired "Tuskegee Airman: Legacy of Courage" which celebrated the heroism, legacy, and contributions of America's first Black military pilots.

In addition to "Harlem Hellfighters," RadicalMedia has proudly produced the previously aired "Abraham Lincoln" and "Grant" along with the upcoming "Theodore Roosevelt" as part of their ongoing collaboration with The HISTORY Channel.

