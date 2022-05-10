The HISTORY Channel Announces New Documentary BLACK PATRIOTS: BUFFALO SOLDIERS

The HISTORY® Channel premieres its new one-hour documentary "Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers" on Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30PM ET/PT.

Narrated by Golden Globe nominee and award-winning actor Blair Underwood, the documentary tells the incredible, yet largely unknown, story of the Nation's first, all-Black peacetime regiments who fought relentlessly to expand America's presence in the West and defend the United States on foreign soil. These soldiers' unwavering valor, bravery, and service alongside their heroic acts of resilience on and off the battlefield, paved the way for future generations of African American men and women to join and succeed in the military.

"The HISTORY® Channel is committed to highlighting historical figures and events that shaped our nation for the better, and the story of the Buffalo Soldiers is one of courage, perseverance and heroism that deserves to be told," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY® Channel. "We are honored to partner with Blair Underwood to bring this story to life and shed light on this incredibly important piece of history for our audiences."

"My father is a retired Army colonel who served for nearly three decades, so highlighting and honoring our veterans is a cause that I care deeply about," said actor Blair Underwood. "I am thrilled to partner with The HISTORY® Channel to tell the story of the Buffalo Soldiers and how their bravery and insight provided endless contributions to our Nation."

In 1866 as the United States recovered from the bloody aftermath of the Civil War, Congress passed the Army Reorganization Act, authorizing the creation of six, all-Black peacetime regiments. These brave men, who would later become known as the Buffalo Soldiers, fought admirably for decades to support the Nation's expansion in the West through tasks that included protecting settlers and national parks, building roads and infrastructures, and participating in significant military efforts, while also helping to capture cattle rustlers, thieves, and combat other threats.

However, the Buffalo Soldiers were fighting for more than just national expansion and victory on the battlefield. Simultaneously, they were fighting for equality and justice at home. Featuring interviews from military experts, historians and descendants of the Buffalo Soldiers and coupled with historic photography, original illustrations, and never-before-seen documents, "Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers" takes an IN DEPTH look at an important time in American history and spotlights the remarkable soldiers who played a pivotal role in shaping and protecting the Nation.

The History® Channel will also be creating educational resources for schools to learn more about the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

"Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers" joins a number of other programs and initiatives from The HISTORY® Channel commemorating Memorial Day including the premieres of the previously announced presidential documentary event "Theodore Roosevelt" on Monday, May 30 at 8PM ET/PT and new series "The American Presidency with Bill Clinton" on Monday, May 30 at 10:30PM ET/PT.

"Theodore Roosevelt" marks the networks fourth premium presidential miniseries. Executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio, the miniseries will provide a rich, panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States - Theodore Roosevelt.

"The American Presidency with Bill Clinton" is a six-episode series executive produced by former President Clinton and explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.

"Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by the Six West MediaTM group. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway and Stephen Mintz are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Jennifer Wagman serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to "Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers."

