The HISTORY Channel Announces BLACK PATRIOTS: HEROES OF THE CIVIL WAR Documentary

The HISTORY® Channel premieres its new one-hour documentary "Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War" on Monday, February 21st at 11PM ET/PT.

Executive Produced and narrated by historian and social justice advocate Kareem Abul-Jabbar, and Deborah Morales of Iconomy Multi-Media & Entertainment, the documentary takes a close look at one of the most studied, debated, and dissected periods in American history, the Civil War, and the heroic figures whose bravery and selfless contributions helped define and reshape the reality of a democracy.

"The Civil War wasn't just fought over Black Americans, it was also fought by them," said Abdul-Jabbar. "This documentary chronicles the heroic contributions of courageous African American men and women who helped reshape our nation."

The end of the Revolutionary War in 1783 saw a new nation break free from the shackles of British tyranny, but for hundreds of thousands of African Americans, the struggle for freedom was far from over. When the Civil War first began, of the 4.3 million African Americans living in the U.S., 3.9 million of them were still enslaved.

At its core, the Civil War was about African American's fight for their freedom and the opportunity to create a better life for themselves in a country they helped nurture and build. Anchored by sit down interviews and personal narratives from Abdul-Jabbar, coupled with anecdotes from noteworthy historians and authors, "Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War" takes an in-depth look into the events and figures who laid the foundational blocks of freedom for African Americans in the U.S. such as lesser-known figures like former enslaved man turned war hero Robert Smalls and Union spy Mary Richards, to well-known heroes such as influential abolitionist Frederick Douglass and UNDERGROUND RAILROAD pioneer Harriet Tubman.

The Civil War highlighted the gross racial inequalities that still existed in this country carried over from a pre-abolitionist era, but also brought forth crucial figures who stepped up to eradicate inequality, paved the way for various freedom movements to come and showed that true democracy can be achieved.

"Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War" marks the NBA Legend's third documentary with the network, who received an Emmy nomination in 2020 for outstanding narrator in "Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution." "Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by the Six West MediaTM group. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Deborah Morales serve as executive producers for Iconomy Multi-Media & Entertainment. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway and Stephen Mintz are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Jennifer Wagman serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.