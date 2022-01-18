The Grammy Awards Set Rescheduled Date in Las Vegas

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sun, April 3 (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah, Comedy Central's Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night. The show moved from its original date of Jan. 31 amid growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. News of the rescheduled date was initially shared via a joint announcement from the Recording Academy, CBS and CMT, as the CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April.

The nominees for for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).

Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media.

Other notable nominees include David Byrne, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares Person of the Year and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala will be announced soon.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.