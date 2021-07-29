The Gotham Announces Project Market Slate for 43rd Annual Gotham Week

Today, The Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly, IFP), announced its slate for the Gotham Week Project Market, which will be held virtually, from September 19-24, 2021. It includes 135 fiction and nonfiction features, series, and audio projects, all in development and production stages. The Project Market, which turns 43 this year, has supported independent artists working in visual storytelling for decades and, over the last year, extended its support towards audio storytelling.

"We are proud to announce the extraordinary line up of new projects at this year's Project Market - all of which feature distinctive and original voices. Our virtual format will again provide an exciting opportunity for independent artists to engage with a broader set of industry professionals and participants who can help support these new works," said Jeffrey Sharp, The Gotham's Executive Director. "The Gotham is indebted to our new and returning sponsors and partners who have continued to embrace our mission while working closely with us to expand our mandate in this new environment."

The slate, featuring both U.S. and international projects, is comprised of 59 fiction feature and series projects, 50 documentary feature and series projects, and a range of 26 diverse audio projects in multiple genres. These numbers include 24 international projects across several programming sections chosen in collaboration with The Gotham's international presenting partners.

The Gotham Week Project Market is a meetings-driven forum and the only international co-production market in the U.S. featuring stories for multiple platforms. The virtual event hosts pre-scheduled artist and industry meetings dedicated to furthering the work and careers of independent artists. A primary outcome for all artists participating in the Project Market is the facilitation of career-spanning relationships with distributors, financiers, production companies, festival programmers, sales/talent agents and collaborators among others. These invaluable relationships continue well beyond the five days of Gotham Week.

Over the past several years, industry attendees at Gotham Week have made early connections with the creators of works in recent distribution such as Crip Camp (Netflix); American Factory (Netflix); The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24); Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment); Stray (Magnolia Pictures); Lingua Franca (ARRAY); Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics); Selah and the Spades (Amazon Studios); Monos (NEON); Swallow (IFC Films); I'm No Longer Here (Netflix); The Man Who Sold His Skin (Samuel Goldwyn Films); House of Hummingbird (Well Go USA); Advocate (Film Movement/POV); Midnight Family (1091 Media); My Salinger Year (IFC Films); and The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics).

The Gotham and Gotham Week are generously supported by a group of loyal corporate, foundation and government benefactors. The 2021 Sponsors include Premier Sponsors Amazon Studios and Netflix, Platinum Sponsor Audible; and Gold Sponsors SAGindie and WarnerMedia. Gotham Week is also supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

In its second year of going virtual, Gotham Week will also feature its traditional multi-day slate of panels, workshops, case studies, and keynote conversations, hosted online and centered on the current conversations and debates around contemporary independent storytelling. Additional details on The Gotham Week Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.