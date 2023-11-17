The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast

Taking place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, the Golden Globes will have the most powerful lead-in audience, airing directly following an NFL ON CBS Sunday doubleheader.

Nov. 17, 2023

The Golden Globe® Awards announced it will air live on CBS, stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app as part of a new deal between the Network and the Golden Globes. Taking place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, THE GOLDEN GLOBES will have the most powerful lead-in audience, airing directly following an NFL ON CBS Sunday doubleheader.

CBS, the longstanding home of the GRAMMY® Awards, will expand its awards show offerings with the addition of the Golden Globes. In addition to the live broadcast on the Network, the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony will be available both live and on-demand on Paramount’s flagship streaming service Paramount+.*

The three-hour show will be broadcast live from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET and 5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network. Stations in the Pacific time zone that air the event live will also rebroadcast the entire GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS telecast in primetime immediately following the live presentation.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”

“We’re so proud to bring THE GOLDEN GLOBES to CBS to celebrate 81 years of awards show history,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions. “CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to THE GRAMMYS and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS, we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multiplatform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”

The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. This year’s show boasts two newly added awards including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

“In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring THE GOLDEN GLOBES to viewers globally through CBS’ robust platforms,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet.”

Produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 185 countries worldwide.

About The Golden Globe® Awards

As a premier entertainment awards show since 1944, the annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, the licensing fees from the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS have enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities including scholarship programs, film restoration projects and humanitarian efforts.

This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups aimed at promoting greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities. Dick Clark Productions is the owner and producer of the Golden Globe Awards.



1
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special Photo
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. 

2
Peacocks LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal Photo
Peacock's LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal

LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including THE TRAITORS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, MRS. DAVIS, BEL-AIR, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, DR. DEATH, TED, MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, TWISTED METAL, and more.

3
Meg Ryans WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week Photo
Meg Ryan's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week

The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and anywhere you buy or rent movies. Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan), get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves as attracted to and annoyed by one another as earlier.

4
Netflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second Season Photo
Netflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second Season

Returning cast includes Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch. The series was created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco. Andrew Gurland (Married, Platonic) joins Season 2 as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EPSabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New SongsReneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs
Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBCLana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to PerformDerek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to Perform

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
