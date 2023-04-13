The Families of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Speak Out on 48 HOURS

Model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, went out for a night of fun at a warehouse party in Los Angeles. When they left, it was the last time their loved ones heard from them. Investigators say they were later dumped outside of two different hospitals by masked men. Giles was dead.

Cabrales-Arzola barely alive. Were those men good Samaritans or did they know something more? Contributor Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 HOURS report on what happened that night and THE HUNT for answers in "Christy and Hilda's Last Dance," to be broadcast Saturday, April 15 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

The broadcast features the first primetime television interview with Jan Cilliers, the husband of Christy Giles, as well as the parents and friends of Cabrales-Arzola.

"They met a man who passed himself off as a big shot Hollywood producer," Cilliers tells 48 HOURS. "And that just clearly wasn't the case."

