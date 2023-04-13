Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Families of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Speak Out on 48 HOURS

“Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance" will be broadcast Saturday, April 15 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, went out for a night of fun at a warehouse party in Los Angeles. When they left, it was the last time their loved ones heard from them. Investigators say they were later dumped outside of two different hospitals by masked men. Giles was dead.

Cabrales-Arzola barely alive. Were those men good Samaritans or did they know something more? Contributor Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 HOURS report on what happened that night and THE HUNT for answers in "Christy and Hilda's Last Dance," to be broadcast Saturday, April 15 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

The broadcast features the first primetime television interview with Jan Cilliers, the husband of Christy Giles, as well as the parents and friends of Cabrales-Arzola.

"They met a man who passed himself off as a big shot Hollywood producer," Cilliers tells 48 HOURS. "And that just clearly wasn't the case."

48 HOURS: "Christy and Hilda's Last Dance" is produced by Liza Finley. Alicia Tejada is the field producer. Michelle Fanucci, Greg Fisher and Michelle Sigona are the development producers. Diana Modica, Michael Baluzy, Gregory F. McLaughlin and Gregory Kaplan are the editors. Lauren Turner Dunn is the associate producer. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcast producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+.

You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.

Watch the preview here:



