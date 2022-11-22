The Doobie Brothers' Radio City Music Hall Concert to Air on PBS

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me" and more.

Celebrating five decades of great music, TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE are back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years with more than 60 stops across North America. Taped in September 2022 in New York City, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY AT RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 (check local listings).

