The Cartel Partners With David Permut on THE GOLDSBORO BROKEN ARROW

Stan Spry and Eric Woods of The Cartel have teamed up with prolific producer David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge, Face/Off) to acquire the motion picture rights to Joel Dobson's illuminating novel The Goldsboro Broken Arrow based on the harrowing true story of one of the most serious nuclear accidents in history, Military veteran and filmmaker Robert Edwards (King's Gambit, Blackwater) is on board to write the screenplay adaptation.

Dobson's book follows the formerly classified events that took place in 1961 when four pilots ejected out of a B-52 aircraft carrying two thermonuclear bombs at 9,000 feet after the plane was struck multiple times by lightning and lost a wing. One pilot died, three others survived, and the two nuclear bombs fell at a velocity of 700 mph and crashed into Goldsboro, N.C.

The condition of the fail-safe mechanism on the bombs was unknown, and there was no guarantee that they could be deactivated. The destructive power of each bomb was more than 250 times the destructive power of the Hiroshima bomb. Twenty-two-year-old Lt. Jack ReVelle, a bomb disposal expert, was charged with the dangerous mission of deactivating the bombs.

Information about the event was kept classified until 2013. The incident took place during President John F. Kennedy's fourth day in office and just had its 60 year anniversary.

"It's scary to think that the incident that happened in Goldsboro so many years ago could still very well happen today," said Permut. "It was only until very recently that the truth about this event was uncovered, leaving me to wonder how many other secrets the government is still keeping from us, today."

"We're thrilled to partner with David who has a knack for finding inspirational, compelling stories and bringing them to life on screen," commented Spry. "Robert is a creative and talented writer and having him attached to the project will bring authenticity through his real-life military experience."

The Goldsboro Broken Arrow will be produced by The Cartel and Permut Presentations. David Permut, Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Michael Alfieri and Sterling Macer are Producers, and Alex Astrachan will serve as Co-Producer. ReVelle's estate are in full support and will participate as consultants.

Permut has a busy year ahead producing a number of high profile projects including Craig Gillespie's next film Chippendales with Dev Patel attached to star, Sheela for Barry Levinson to direct with Priyanka Chopra attached to star for Amazon, and the sequel to Face/Off with Adam Wingard to direct for Paramount.

Edwards wrote and directed the Tribeca Film Festival nominated movie Land of the Blind starring Ralph Fiennes and Donald Sutherland as well as When I Live My Life Over Again (aka One More Time), starring Christopher Walken and Amber Heard. He is currently at work on an adaptation of James Carroll's National Book Award-winning memoir American Requiem. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, he was an airborne ranger and INTELLIGENCE officer in the US Army and served as a captain in Iraq during the first Gulf war.

The Cartel has produced and financed more than 100 films and series since its inception, and has produced over a dozen projects over the last year, including co-founder and former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge's feature film directorial debut, Monsters of California, Syfy's upcoming series Day of the Dead, and seasons 2 and 3 of Shudder's hit series Creepshow.

David Permut is represented by John Tishbi of Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP, The Cartel is represented by Kevin Koloff of Kevin Koloff & Associates, Robert Edwards is represented by Joe Dapello at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.