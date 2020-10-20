The Bushwick Film Festival Kicks off Tomorrow, October 21

Featuring an array of social/political, LGBTQ and BIPOC Films, as well as NYC-based stories.

The 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival (BFF) kicks off tomorrow, October 21, and will feature an array of social/political, LGBTQ and BIPOC Films, as well as NYC-based stories. Some highlights include A Diary From The Frontline, a documentary series that captures the lives of doctors and nurses at home and at work during the COVID-19 pandemic; This Land, Our Voices, an anthology film composed of five shorts telling the story of one American and their relationship to their land and their legacy; EAT THE RAINBOW, a musical fable about an odd yet kind man named Bayani who moves into a conservative suburban neighborhood and disrupts the otherwise comfortable homogeny; His-Story, a short film sharing stories of the day to day deplorable conditions that New York City Housing Authority residents endure; A Syrian Woman, a documentary following eight Syrian refugee women and their experiences of survival - from displacement, child-marriage, and trauma, to their resilience and hope to rebuild a better future for their children; and more. Films are available to watch here: watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com, a secure streaming platform sponsored by Spectrum. Film bundles are also available to purchase here: https://bit.ly/34jOZSN.

Due to Covid-19 event restrictions, the Bushwick Film Festival is going virtual this year from October 21-25 and will include over 100 independent films from 30 different countries. The festival kicks off tomorrow at 8 PM ET with an Opening Night Show available to stream here: https://bit.ly/32XE7cm. Hosted by Aaron Watkins, the show will feature special messages from local celebrities and elected officials including Senator Chuck Schumer, Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, Council Member Antonio Reynoso, MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo, President and CEO Designate of Empire State Development Eric Gertler and more. There will also be a musical performance from Brooklyn recording artist Adeline, as well as a festival welcome from the festival organizers. A filmmaker Q&A will follow at 9PM ET here: https://bit.ly/3jaXVPn.

In addition to the films and awards ceremony, the festival features industry mixers, a trivia night and a weekend movie industry conference featuring Emmy Winner Andrij Parekh (Succession), Reinaldo Marcus Green (Director of Warner Bros., King Richard starring Will Smith), Katori Hall (Starz, P-Valley) and Cory Finley (HBO's Bad Eduction), as well as industry professionals from Hulu, Amazon, and Lionsgate to name a few.

This year with a theme of transformation and a glowing butterfly used as a visual representation, the festival celebrates not only filmmakers for always reminding us of our inherent courage and perseverance through their characters, but also how much we continue to transform as a better global community.

Bushwick Film Festival prides itself on being a home for film lovers. Over the last decade, BFF has screened the works of nearly 1500 independent filmmakers from Brooklyn and over 50 different countries, proudly shining a spotlight on womxn and diverse filmmakers. The BFF has grown into one of the most anticipated events in Brooklyn and is recognized for its contribution to the borough's artistic, cultural, and economic growth.

"After 13 years, I still get so excited when the festival arrives. Working with my team to present the festival this year despite all the challenges, is a testament to our collective love and commitment to storytelling." says Festival director Kweighbaye Kotee. We have an incredible lineup of films and great conversations in store!"

For tickets and passes, please visit: watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com

View More TV Stories Related Articles