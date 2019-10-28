The British Academy Britannia Awards Honor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jane Fonda, Jordan Peele and More

The British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on October 25, 2019.

Jackie Chan received the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, Steve Coogan received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover, Jane Fonda received the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Norman Lear received the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television, Jordan Peele received the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing Presented by Cunard, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

Additional attendees included Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Apted, Aisling Bea, Jamie Bell, Roisin Conaty, Roman Griffin Davis, Vin Diesel (Presenter), Taron Egerton (Speaker), Dexter Fletcher, Donald Glover (Presenter), Thomasin McKenzie, Piers Morgan, Samantha Mumba, Lesley Nicol, Lupita Nyong'o (Presenter), Chelsea Peretti, John C. Reilly (Presenter), Hilary Roberts (Singer and Philanthropist), James Veitch (Host), Kerry Washington (Presenter), Jess Weixler, among others.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony was hosted by British comedian James Veitch. For the second year, BritBox streamed the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. The show will also be broadcast on Cosmote TV in Greece, Direct TV in Latin America and Nine Network in Australia.

World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted produced the ceremony, and Alex Rudzinski (Grease Live!, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, World of Dance, The Masked Singer), directed the awards ceremony.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the U.K. and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round program of learning events and initiatives - which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the U.K., U.S. and Asia - BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For advice and inspiration from the best creative minds in working in film, games and television, visit www.bafta.org/guru. For more, visit www.bafta.org.

Founded in 1987, BAFTA Los Angeles serves as a bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities. Its commitment to professional and community education is at the heart of all activity, including an award-winning community outreach program, screenings, seminars, Q&As, scholarships for British students studying in the U.S., a Newcomers Program for emerging British talents working in the U.S., and a Heritage Archive project that preserves in-depth interviews with the industry's leading talents for future generations. BAFTA Los Angeles celebrates and promotes excellence through its annual Britannia Awards, Film and Television Tea Parties and the Student Film Awards.

BAFTA Los Angeles is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation and relies on income from membership subscriptions, individual donations, trusts, foundations and corporate partnerships to support its ongoing work.

BritBox is a digital video subscription service offering the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. Created by two British content powerhouses-BBC Studios, the subsidiary arm of the BBC, and ITV, the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster-the service features iconic favorites, exclusive premieres, and current series and soaps-most available within 24 hours after their UK premier. BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that enable fans to easily find programs they know and discover new favorite via web, mobile, tablet and connected TV's. AMC Networks is a minority investor in the service.

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world 's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world 's premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques. We employ more than 44,000 peopleglobally and support around 260,000 more through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centered in the UK, with additionalplants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our productsare in demand around the globe. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent of our vehicles being sold abroad. Our innovation is continuous: we will spend in the region of £4.5 billion this year on new product creation and capital expenditure. From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean petrol and diesel engines.

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, more in-flight entertainment and power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500.





