The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Investigates 13 Technical and Scientific Areas for Awards Consideration

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced TODAY that 13 distinct scientific and technical investigations have been launched for 2022. These investigations are made public so that individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review.

The Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards Committee has started investigations into the following areas: Color-accurate real-time streaming collaborative review, large format digital cameras, Anamorphic lenses, focus-pulling measurement tools, storage mechanisms for long-term film preservation, wireless remote lighting control, deployable practical on-set rain effect solutions, object-based surround sound systems for cinema, scalable render farm management systems, laser cinema projection systems, Interactive procedural texturing software, soft body dynamics solvers, and integrated systems for multi-user, real-time collaboration for virtual production.

"The scientific and technical contributions to filmmaking are ever-evolving and have been further accelerated by a growing remote and distributed workforce, advancements in real-time rendering, hyperscaling of productions, and a passion for achieving the highest quality cinema experience. This year the Academy is researching a diverse group of technologies that have had a significant impact on the motion picture creation process, including real-time streaming collaborative review, soft body dynamics solvers and laser-based digital cinema projectors, and reflect the changing landscape of filmmaking and the essential role of innovation in bringing stories to life," said Scientific and Technical Awards Committee chair Barbara Ford Grant.



The DEADLINE to submit additional entries is Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. PT. For more information on the Scientific and Technical Awards or to submit a similar technology, click here.



After thorough investigations are conducted in each of the technology categories, the committee will meet in the summer to vote on recommendations to the Academy's Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions. The Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.