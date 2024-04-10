The Academy Awards Set March 2025 Date for 97th Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save the date!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC has announced that the 97th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The show will air live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The 96th Academy Awards was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10, 2024. The ceremony hit a 4-year high in Total Viewers (19.5 million) – since the 2020 broadcast.

Key Dates for the 2024 Oscars Season

November 14, 2024- General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

November 17, 2024- Governors Awards

December 9, 2024- Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

December 13, 2024- Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

December 17, 2024- Oscar Shortlists Announcement

December 31, 2024- Eligibility period ends

January 8, 2025- Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

January 12, 2025- Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

January 17, 2025- Oscar Nominations Announcement

February 10, 2025- Oscar Nominees Luncheon

February 11, 2025- Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

February 18, 2025- Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

February 18, 2025- Scientific and Technical Awards

March 2, 2025- 97th Oscars

Dates are subject to change.

About The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars®. With the world’s largest film museum and collection, the Academy preserves our cinematic history and presents honest and powerful programs about cinema’s past, present, and future. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

Photo Credit: Disney