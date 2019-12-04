dick clark productions and Tubefilter announced today that the 9th Annual Streamy Awards will go host-less. The show will feature numerous creator led segments emphasizing how diverse and inclusive the world of online video is.

This year's inaugural collaborators include Emma Chamberlain Patrick Starrr and Hannah Stocking . With a combined total of more than 100 million followers across platforms, these top-tier creators span multiple verticals including Beauty, Comedy, First Person, Food, Lifestyle and Science and Education.

The 2019 awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, December 13, 2019 and will stream live globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys at 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT. The show can also be watched via VOD on the Streamys Youtube channel.

Presenters include Streamy veterans and newcomers Kalen Allen, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Collins Key, Larray, Elle Mills, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie, Jay Shetty and more to be announced.

"Collaboration is a hallmark of Youtube culture-so this year we're working with multiple creators to further showcase the diverse and robust range of creative talent within the digital community worldwide," said Streamys founder Drew Baldwin. "As the Streamys continues to evolve, our mission remains the same: to honor the best in online video and to celebrate the accomplishments of our community."

Fan voting for Creator of the Year and Show of the Year is open. Fans can simply post a tweet with a designated nominee hashtag and @streamys to vote. Fans may cast one vote for each category per day and voting closes on Thursday, December 12 at 11:59:59pm PT. For additional information on fan voting and full list of nominee voting hashtags, click here

For more information, visit www.streamys.org . Join the conversation on social media with #streamys and be sure to follow Streamy Awards on YouTube Instagram and Snapchat

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions' Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.





The Streamy Awards are brought to you by Universal Pictures' Black Christmas, a timely new take on the cult horror classic from Blumhouse Productions, in theaters Friday, December 13, 2019.