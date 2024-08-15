The '76th Emmy Awards' Sets Full Production Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy® producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment have announced members of their production team for the “76th Emmy® Awards,” airing live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

The trio has reassembled the production team from last year's critically acclaimed 75th Emmy Awards telecast. Brittany Brazil returns as co-executive producer as does producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet and head writer Jon Macks. Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley are returning from last year as well. Eric Cook is joining the team as co-executive producer. As previously announced, Alex Rudzinski returns as director.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

Comments