The 2019 HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS to be Held November 3

dick clark productions announced today that the 23rdAnnual "Hollywood Film Awards," known as the official launch of the awards season®, will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The ceremony, which honors award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year, also acknowledges artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup & Hairstyling. In its 23-year history, over 340 of the world's biggest stars and filmmakers have been highlighted at the "Hollywood Film Awards" and more than 140 of the honorees have gone on to garner Oscar nominations and/or wins.



Always a draw for the biggest names in the entertainment industry, last year's ceremony was hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and honored outstanding talent in film including Timothée Chalamet, Glenn Close, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Amandla Stenberg and John David Washington to name a few.



Honorees for the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards" will be announced in the coming months.



For the latest news, follow the "Hollywood Film Awards" on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #HollywoodAwards.





