Thandiwe Newton Joins Season 2 Cast of Tim Burton's WEDNESDAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to a new report from Variety, actress Thandiwe Newton will be returning to the small screen in an unconfirmed role in the second season of Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday.

Newton is perhaps best known for her role as Maeve Millay in HBO's Westworld, playing the character throughout its four season run. In 2018, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in a season two episode. Other credits include the 2006 film Crash, The Pursuit of Happiness with Will Smith, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. On stage, she starred in a West End revival of Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden.

She joins a cast that includes Jenna Oretega as Wednesday Addams, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez, respectively.

Apart from the immediate Addams family, it is unknown precisely who will all be returning for the second season. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Steve Buscemi would be joining the series as the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday is created and directed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton serving as a director for several episodes as well as executive producer.

Filming for Season 2 is scheduled to start this month in Ireland.