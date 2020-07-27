Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Terror TV Short Film Festival Looking For Entries

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

Terror TV and Acort International, leading names in the distribution and presentation of independent genre films, is currently looking for films by emerging artists in the realms of fantasy, horror, sci-fi, mystery, suspense, and noir.

Terror TV, rapidly becoming the #1 Channel for independent horror films, takes this opportunity to connect with emerging short filmmakers with this festival.

Visit FILMFREEWAY to apply or for further information: https://filmfreeway.com/TerrorTVShortFilmFestival

More than a dozen awards are offered to winning filmmakers. Prizes include:
-Negotiation of a distribution contract
-Visibility on the television channel
-Interview and promotional opportunities
-Certificates for best film, director, technical (animation or special effects), cinematography, acting, screenplay, and many others.


