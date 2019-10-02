Terrence Howard Will Lead, Executive Produce TRIUMPH

Deadline reports that Oscar nominee Terrence Howard has joined the cast of "Triumph." He will star opposite "Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte.

Michael D. Coffey penned the script, which is based on the story of his life.

"Triumph" is about a bright and determined teen with mild cerebral palsy (Mitte) as he strives to be a wrestler on his high school's team while going to humorous lengths to win over the heart of a classmate, the girl of his dreams.

Colton Haynes (San Andreas), Grace Victoria Cox (Netflix's The Society), and Jonathon Schaech (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ray Donovan) also star.

"I'm proud to be a part of this important film, Triumph, that highlights virtues such as sacrifice, perseverance, and the infinite strength of the human spirit; overcoming adversity while promoting anti-bullying, and inclusivity for young people with disabilities. My family and I are honored to support the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation with this film," said Howard.

Howard is probably best known for his role on Fox's "Empire." He was nominated for an Academy Award for "Hustle & Flow," and starred in a Broadway revival of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Read the original story on Deadline.





