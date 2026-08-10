Teresa Giudice Reveals Where the Cast Travels on ROARING 20TH GIRLS TRIP
The Real Housewives star gave hosts a rundown of the trip's route across the country.
Teresa Giudice stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about her latest reality television venture, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: ROARING 20TH, walking hosts through the various stops she and her fellow housewives make as they travel across the country for the series.
Giudice used the segment to give viewers a sense of the geographic scope of the show, detailing where the group heads and what audiences can expect from the trip itself. The conversation centered on that itinerary, with Giudice offering a firsthand account of the locations included in this installment of the show.
The appearance kept its focus narrow, concentrating on the travel angle of ROARING 20TH. Her remarks gave hosts and viewers alike a preview of the spinoff before it reaches audiences.