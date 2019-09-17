Television's Most Shocking Series HOW FAR IS TATTOO FAR? Returns Sept. 19

Television's most shocking series "How Far is Tattoo Far?" returns with back-to-back new episodes Thursday, September 19th at 10:00PM ET/PT on MTV

Hosted by Nico Tortorella and Justina Valentine, "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" puts relationships through the ultimate test of trust by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for one another that won't be revealed until after they've been permanently inked. With the help of the hosts and some of the most talented tattoo artists in the industry, the series follows the blindfolded duos as they learn the stories behind the tattoo and unveil the designs unknowingly selected for them.

Guest duos featured this season include:

· Cheyenne Floyd - "Teen Mom"

· Cory Wharton - "The Challenge"

· Zach Holmes - "Too Stupid to Die"

· Chad Tepper - "Too Stupid to Die"

Watch a preview here:





