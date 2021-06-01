Tchéky Karyo to Receive Crystal Nymph Award at GOLDEN NYMPH AWARDS

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will conclude on Tuesday 22 June, with the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony. After four days of deliberations, the Fiction and News Jurys will reward the best TV Programs in the world.

At the end of the Ceremony, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco will present highly-acclaimed, leading actor Tchéky Karyo with the prestigious Crystal Nymph.

The Crystal Nymph is awarded to a major international television actor to recognize a stellar body of work.

One of France's most popular actors, Tchéky Karyo was born in Istanbul and grew up in Paris. After studying drama, he played numerous highly-successful theatrical and feature film roles. Tchéky's television work is extensive and wide-ranging, with notable performances in recent major international series such as The Missing, The Name of the Rose, Zerozerozero and Possessions. Among other forthcoming productions, Tchéky is about to reprise the title role in a new series of Baptiste which has been sold to more than 80 territories.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Festival, comments, "Being honored with a Crystal Nymph is a true validation of the exceptional work of an actor. Tchéky has achieved this important recognition through his understated and gritty performances in many television series throughout a long career. His critically-acclaimed portrayal in the title role of Baptiste has surely elevated him to the next level as an international star talent. I am delighted that he is to receive this highest accolade at our Anniversary edition. Besides his professionalism, he is a figure I truly admire. His personality, charisma and simplicity are qualities that I recognized when he attended the Festival as President of the TV Series Jury in 2014."

On the occasion of this 60th Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony, the Festival will offer a unique and immersive experience to the public who will not be able to attend, due to continued COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

While some fans will have the chance to experience Monte-Carlo and an unforgettable in-person Festival, other television fans from around the world will be able to participate from their own homes, through the Festival's website. Thanks to a multicast broadcast and several cameras placed at strategic locations in the Salle des Princes, fans will be able to choose the seat they want and have the ability to even appear on stage alongside the talent, for a very realistic experience.

Laurent Puons adds, "Our Festival continues to adapt and modernise across all its aspects. This year I am thrilled to offer this experience to the audience and I can already confirm that this Ceremony promises to be quite exceptional with many other technological surprises to be REVEALED on the big day. We will go one step further to ensure that every laureate, even if they cannot attend in person due to travel restrictions, will be part of Ceremony."

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium.

Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions.

Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, news and current affairs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco. www.tvfestival.com