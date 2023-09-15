Taye Diggs Portrays Lance Herndon in New BET+ Film LOVE AND MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY

Taye Diggs is starring in the BET+ two-part film LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY.

Diggs plays Lance Herndon, the Atlanta multimillionaire businessman who was one of the most renowned and key figures in the 1990’s Atlanta scene better known as the golden era for the Black elite in Atlanta.

Part one of the film premieres Thursday, September 21. Watch the trailer below!

Known for revolutionizing Atlanta’s 911 system and gaining high praise as a promising entrepreneur by then president Bill Clinton, Herndon was also notoriously known as a smooth ladies’ man.

Now, Diggs’ puts on an incredible performance as the tech-mogul in a re-telling of the shocking, sensational story that took Atlanta and the nation by storm when his brutal murder was discovered. The two-part film reconstructs Lance's life as told by the various players in it.

LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY is based on the book "Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta," by Ron Stodghill. Diggs stars alongside Keesha Sharp, Ciera Payton, Apryl Jones, Ernestine Johnson, Nicole Lyn, Robert Brown, Tye White, Anton Peeples, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith.

Taye Diggs is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the TV series PRIVATE PRACTICE (2007-2013), MURDER IN THE FIRST (2014-2016), and ALL AMERICAN (2018-), and the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Brown Sugar (2002), and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013).

Watch the new trailer here: