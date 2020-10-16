Tamar Braxton Breaks Her Silence About Her Reported Suicide Attempt on TAMRON HALL

The interview airs on the syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28, 2020.

In an exclusive interview, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is sitting down with Tamron Hall to discuss for the first time her reported attempted suicide, the recent allegations of domestic violence, and why she walked away from her deal with WEtv. The interview airs on the Syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28, 2020. For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com .

Tamron Hall talks to the people everyone is talking about, including the exclusive season premiere interview with former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, who came out publicly as bisexual; former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior; and "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, who reflected on his recent Instagram mishap. The show is a daily destination for important conversations and hot-button topics, including singles discussing consent, the racial divide between women of color and white women, and mental health and its impact on millions of Americans, among others.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, visit www.TamronHallShow.com . Follow the show on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

