Talia Parkinson-Jones Joins TAMRON HALL as Co-Executive Producer

Award-winning daytime talk producer Talia Parkinson-Jones has been named co-executive producer of "Tamron Hall," it was announced by William Burton, senior vice president of Daytime, Sports and Syndicated Development/Production, ABC Entertainment. Also joining the senior production team along with Parkinson-Jones is Andrew Scher, who has been named supervising producer. Set to broadcast from New York City featuring a dynamic mix of live and taped shows, "Tamron Hall" will premiere across the country in national Syndication on Monday, Sept. 9.

Talia Parkinson-Jones is a three-time Emmy® Award-winning producer, showrunner and casting director. Prior to joining "Tamron Hall," she spent 10 seasons at "The Wendy Williams Show," most recently as co-executive producer. Parkinson-Jones began her career in television working for the Oxygen network, and her producing work has aired on major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX MTV, BET and E!. She also served as casting director for Discovery Channel's hit game show "Cash Cab."

Andrew Scher was part of the original executive producer team that developed and launched the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show "The Doctors." Before spending five seasons on that show, he was a senior producer at "Dr. Phil." In addition, Scher served as supervising producer of "The John Walsh Show." Throughout his career, he also held senior producer roles at "The Queen Latifah Show" and "The Ricki Lake Show."

"Talia and Andrew are exceptionally talented production professionals, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the 'Tamron Hall' senior production team," commented William Burton. "Talia is a highly regarded trailblazer in the daytime space, and her vision combined with Andrew's impressive track record will help position the show for the best possible success."

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and a survivor who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television. "Tamron Hall" will be executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.

Photo credit: Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International





