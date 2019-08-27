Taika Waititi May Join SUICIDE SQUAD Sequel

Variety reports that director and actor Taika Waititi is in talks to join the sequel to "Suicide Squad." James Gunn directs.

The film also stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis. Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

Waititi is best known for directing the colorful, hilarious Marvel film "Thor: Ragnorak." He also directed and starred in the film "What We Do in the Shadows" and does the same in the series of the same name.

Up next for Waititi is "Jojo Rabbit," a satire about a young boy whose mother houses a Jewish girl to hide her from Nazis. Waititi plays the boy's imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

Read the original story on Variety.

