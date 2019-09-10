TV One Announces Production of Original Holiday Film DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE

TV One announced today that production is underway in Atlanta, GA for its new holiday film, DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE. The film stars Ray J (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Moesha), Reagan Gomez-Preston (The Parent 'Hood, The Cleveland Show) and Anne-Marie Johnson (In Living Color, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka) and is slated to premiere on TV One in December 2019. The movie will be directed by Terri J. Vaughn (The STEVE HARVEY Show, Daddy's Little Girls), who also directed TV One's 2018 original holiday film MERRY WISHMAS.

"It's great to be part of TV One's holiday movie Dear Santa [I Need A Date]," said leading star Ray J. "This is the perfect film for the holiday season and presented by a network that consistently supports me. I'm excited and ready to go."

DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE tells the comedic story of two successful and ambitious siblings Janelle Vaughn (Gomez-Preston) and Jason Vaughn (Ray J). Their parents, Mr. Vaughn (Jay DeVon Johnson) and Mrs. Vaughn (Johnson), are proud of their children's flourishing careers but are displeased with their dating lives. Every holiday season, the Vaughn's anxiously prepare for their children to bring home a significant other only to be disappointed. This year, The Vaughn's apply pressure by expressing their concerns to Jason and Janelle, which sparks a bet between the siblings on who can find a date by Christmas.

"This is a holiday movie for the whole family to enjoy," stated Gold Morgan, Manager of Original Programming and Production, who serves as Executive in Charge of Production for TV One. "This captivating tale of family and love is sure to resonate with our audience and become a favorite among the TV One original movies."

DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE cast announced today:

· Ray J as Jason Vaughn

· Reagan Gomez-Preston as Janelle Vaughn

· Anne-Marie Johnson as Mrs. Vaughn

· Jay DeVon Johnson as Mr. Vaughn

· MAJOR as Mark

· Reginae Carter as Nicole

· B. Simone as Erica

DEAR SANTA I NEED A DATE is written by Kourtney Richard and directed by Terri J. Vaughn with casting provided by George Pierre. The film is being produced by Swirl Films with Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, serving as Executive Producers. Ron Robinson, James "Jimmy" Watson serve as producers. For TV One, Gold Morgan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Shakira Hedgpeth will serve as a producer; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

For more information about TV One's upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network's companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv)using the hashtags #SANTAINEEDADATE and #REPRESENT.





