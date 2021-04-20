TRINITY OF SHADOWS Premieres June 13 on HBO Asia

WarnerMedia, CATCHPLAY and HKTVE (Hong Kong's ViuTV) TODAY announced a brand-new HBO Asia Original Taiwan series, Trinity of Shadows《第三佈局 塵沙惑》. The 15-part, hour-long crime drama series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes every Sunday at 9pm from June 13 on HBO GO and HBO in Asia. In Taiwan, the series will also simulcast on the CATCHPLAY+ streaming service. The series is co-presented by WarnerMedia, CATCHPLAY and HKTVE.

"It's great to be working on another project with CATCHPLAY," said Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia's Head of Content - Entertainment in Southeast Asia. "Trinity of Shadows has everything we are looking for - a show with a super-talented cast and crew, and an intriguing storyline told with an authentic local voice. With HBO Asia Originals like THE HEAD and Miss Sherlock, we've had a great response to our crime and mystery series, so Trinity has great potential to click with our discerning audiences around the region."

Daphne Yang, CEO of CATCHPLAY Group, said: "CATCHPLAY is honored to partner with WarnerMedia and HKTVE. After introducing our first Taiwan drama The World Between Us, which was also in partnership with WarnerMedia, it has been our mission to introduce more unique, made-in-Taiwan stories for an international audience. Trinity of Shadows will mark the first project of our series of endeavors in producing Mandarin-speaking original content and we look forward to sharing more this year."

"We are proud to partner with WarnerMedia and CATCHPLAY in bringing Trinity of Shadows to audiences who appreciate plot-driven and gripping stories," said Lofai Lo, Director and General Manager of HK Television Entertainment Company. "Creating compelling content and nurturing promising talent are the two key pillars at ViuTV. Trinity, our first production in Taiwan, marks our latest effort in expanding horizon of content creation. We look forward to continuing bringing originality and diversity in production in future."

Trinity of Shadows is produced by David Tang (Dad's Suit, The Long Goodbye and Who KilledcRobin?) and directed by Bo-Hao Hong (Dad's Suit, Wake Up S2). The screenwriter is Chien-Ming Huang (Scoundrels, Wake Up).

An award-winning trio of Taiwanese actors Kaiser Chuang, Sandrine Pinna and Kuan-Ting Liu lead the cast of this noir crime drama. In fact, all three are familiar names at Taiwan's Golden Bell and Golden Horse awards, as well as on the film festival circuit. The series also introduces a young talent, Stanley Yau, a member of MIRROR - the latest pop sensation from Hong Kong.

The series is about a murder investigation which has similarities to a cold case from three years ago. During the investigation, the lead detective (Pinna), an up-and-coming public official (Chuang) and rookie policeman (Liu) are drawn together into a dark LABYRINTH of power play.

Watch the trailer here: