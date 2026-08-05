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CATCH ME IF YOU CAN to Screen at Bryant Park's Movie Nights

Movie Nights take place every Monday through September 14.

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CATCH ME IF YOU CAN to Screen at Bryant Park's Movie Nights

On Monday, August 10, Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park is bringing Catch Me If You Can to the big screen. Trade the airport terminal for Bryant Park and join hundreds of New Yorkers for a summer movie night featuring Steven Spielberg's beloved cat-and-mouse classic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. We hope you'll consider attending and sharing the event.

Movie Nights take place every Monday through September 14, with films beginning at 8:00 p.m. The lawn opens for picnicking at 5:00 p.m., Hester Street Fair vendors will be on-site from 4:00–8:30 p.m., and Stout NYC's outdoor bar will be serving beer, wine, and seasonal cocktails beginning at 5:00 p.m. 

Upcoming screenings include City of God | August 17; King Creole | August 24; No Country for Old Men | August 31; Galaxy Quest | September 7;  and Shakespeare in Love | September 14.

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