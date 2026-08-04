Jason Biggs and Meaghan Rath Quiz Each Other on Their UNTITLED HOME INVASION ROMANCE Roles

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Jason Biggs and Meaghan Rath sat down for a Hulu segment to test how well they actually know their on-screen spouses, quizzing each other on details about the characters they play in UNTITLED HOME INVASION ROMANCE. Biggs stars as Kevin opposite Rath's Suzie in the series, and the pair traded questions meant to see which of them could better recall facts about the other's role.

The format puts the two actors in direct conversation about their characters rather than themselves, framing the appearance around the fictional marriage at the center of the show. Their back-and-forth offers a look at the chemistry between the two leads as they play Kevin and Suzie navigating the series' central premise.

The segment arrives as part of Hulu's promotional push for UNTITLED HOME INVASION ROMANCE, which is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The quiz format gives audiences a lighter, behind-the-scenes glimpse at how Biggs and Rath approach their characters together on screen.

Hulu has continued to roll out short-form video content tied to its current slate, pairing stars from its series in similar interactive segments to promote new and ongoing titles across the platform.

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