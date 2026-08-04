'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets' cast talks Season 4

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Andrea Gunning and Karoline Borega sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss Season 4 of Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, the three-part docuseries adapted from the popular Betrayal podcast. The conversation centered on the new season and what audiences can expect from the latest chapter of the true crime franchise.

The docuseries format extends the reach of the Betrayal podcast, translating its investigative storytelling into a visual medium across three episodes. Gunning and Borega used the appearance to walk viewers through the throughline of the new season, giving context for how this installment builds on the podcast's established audience.

The segment focused on the specifics of Season 4, with the two guests detailing what sets this run of episodes apart within the broader Betrayal series. Their discussion gave GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers a sense of the stakes and subject matter driving the new installment.

The appearance aired as part of GMA3's coverage of the docuseries' release, giving Gunning and Borega a platform to speak directly about the project ahead of viewers tuning in to the new season.

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