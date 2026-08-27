TOY STORY 5 to Stream Exclusively on Disney+ Next Month

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Families can celebrate the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang at home when Disney and Pixar's global blockbuster 'Toy Story 5' streams exclusively on Disney+ September 23, 2026.

Additionally, an all-new music video for the Piano Version of 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift's original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' – featuring footage from 'Toy Story 5' – is now available to watch on Disney+, Spotify and Apple Music. The record-breaking number-one hit single is performed by Taylor Swift and written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff.

The smash hit feature, which Deadline's Damon Wise called 'a fun, thoughtful, multi-generational family film,' has grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide since its June debut in theaters, a success that's matched by overwhelming audience and critical acclaim. The film is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot by Rotten Tomatoes and earned an A CinemaScore.

The all-new adventure reunites iconic characters, introduces families to a new generation of toys and brings the next chapter of 'Toy Story' to viewers at home. 'Toy Story' is the most-watched film franchise on Disney+ with over 2 billion hours streamed globally, and 'Toy Story 5' now joins the 'Toy Story' Collection, where fans can stream the Academy Award-winning franchise.

Families can now also pre-order the 'Toy Story 5' Original Soundtrack in vinyl and CD formats. The soundtrack features Swift's hit single 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' along with an original score by 7-time GRAMMY Award and 2-time Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth 'Toy Story' feature. The vinyl and CD will be available on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Vinyl Pre-Order Link

CD Pre-Order Link

'Toy Story 5' is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton; co-directed by Kenna Harris; produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and Jessica Choi, p.g.a.; and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film is rated PG.

Film Synopsis

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5,' and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

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