'Toy Story 5' Passes $1 Billion, Bon Jovi Returns to MSG in GMA POP NEWS

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ABC News' Lara Spencer delivered the day's entertainment headlines in the latest edition of GMA POP NEWS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, leading with word that Toy Story 5 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Spencer also reported that Jon Bon Jovi has returned to Madison Square Garden after stepping away due to an illness, marking a notable comeback for the rocker at the storied New York venue. The segment framed his return as one of the day's key entertainment stories, alongside the Toy Story 5 news.

Rounding out the segment, Spencer marked the one-year anniversary of Punch the Monkey, giving the viral figure a lighthearted nod as part of the day's roundup of buzzy pop culture moments.

The POP NEWS segment continued its format of quick-hit entertainment updates, moving from box office milestones to live music to internet culture within a few minutes of coverage.

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