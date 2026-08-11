TOY STORY 5 to Arrive on Digital, Then 4K UHD and Blu-ray

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Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5 is set to arrive on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, with a subsequent release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD to follow. The home release brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the toys back into living rooms following the film's theatrical run, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The digital and physical editions will include bonus features such as behind-the-scenes footage from the recording booth, special feature commentary and a collection of deleted scenes.

'Toy Story 5' will arrive on digital platforms on August 18, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The adventure continues when 'Toy Story 5' arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on September 22.

Disney and Pixar's smash hit 'Toy Story 5,' which Gizmodo's Germain Lussier called 'the very best Pixar has to offer,' has grossed over $1 billion worldwide since its June debut in theaters, a success that's matched by overwhelming audience and critical acclaim. The film is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot by Rotten Tomatoes and earned an A CinemaScore.

Families will have the chance to dive even deeper into the world of 'Toy Story 5' and discover how toys and tech can work together with a slate of exclusive bonus features that extend the fun beyond the film, including an inside look at playful behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth and special feature commentary. The digital and Blu-ray release also includes a fun collection of deleted scenes, offering fans even more laughs, surprises and world-building.

Also arriving on September 22 is a limited-edition 4K SteelBook, featuring the classic characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bullseye alongside the new tech characters including Lilypad and Smarty Pants.

Audiences of all ages can now enjoy twice the fun with a digital special-edition 2-Movie Collection featuring the original 'Toy Story' and 'Toy Story 5' in 4K Ultra HD.

And no toy box would be complete without all five Disney and Pixar 'Toy Story' adventures – now available in one unforgettable 5-Movie set! Collect 'Toy Story,' 'Toy Story 2,' 'Toy Story 3,' 'Toy Story 4' and 'Toy Story 5' in digital and DVD bundles for the ultimate family viewing experience.

Additionally, families can now pre-order the 'Toy Story 5' Original Soundtrack in Vinyl and CD formats. The soundtrack features the record-breaking number-one hit single 'I Knew It, I Knew You' – performed by Taylor Swift and written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff – along with an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman.

Film Synopsis

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5,' and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

Bonus Features

Featurettes:

The Toys Are Back in Town – Saddle up with filmmakers, cast and crew for the new 'Toy Story' adventure, reuniting beloved characters and introducing new toys.

Casting Playtime – Hear about the fun of recording with the new cast – including Conan O'Brien and Greta Lee – and why they were perfect for their roles.

50 Buzzes and The Great Escape – Lift off into this in-depth breakdown of one of the movie's most pivotal moments. Filmmakers and animators explore the scene's production essentials.

The Lost Toys – Take a peek inside the toy box with filmmakers and crew as they share favorite characters cut from the film, along with early designs and ideas.

Gag Reel – Hang out in the recording booth with the gang from 'Toy Story 5' for some playful fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut, with an overall introduction by director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris, including First Meet, Failed Rescue, Playtime, Goodbye Charlie and Reunion.

'I Knew It, I Knew You' Music Video (Digital Only) – The official music video for Taylor Swift's original song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from 'Toy Story 5.'

'I Knew It, I Knew You' Lyric Video (Digital Only) – The lyric video for Taylor Swift's original song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from 'Toy Story 5.'

Feature Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by co-director Kenna Harris, production designer Bob Pauley and VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan.

Bonus features vary by product and retailer.

Additional release options include a limited-edition 4K SteelBook featuring both classic and new characters, a digital 2-Movie Collection pairing the original TOY STORY with TOY STORY 5, and a 5-Movie set collecting all five films in the franchise. The TOY STORY 5 Original Soundtrack, featuring the single I Knew It, I Knew You performed by Taylor Swift and an original score by Randy Newman, will also be available for pre-order in vinyl and CD formats.

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