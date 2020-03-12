TOSH.0 Returns on March 17

It's time for some much-needed escapism with host Daniel Tosh providing a look at everything weird, fascinating and wild taking place on the internet. Tosh.0 returns with new episodes beginning on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The show is introducing a new segment called Web Legends. This season will feature iconic viral sensation Rebecca Black, the Friday girl, who Daniel invites to perform at the very small desk of his public radio station.

Upcoming Web Redemption and CeWEBrity Profile segments to be spotlighted include:

Popstar Nima - Daniel has burgeoning Pop phenom, Popstar Nima, over to his COFFEE SHOP for open mic night.

Ruairi Reviews Rap - Daniel and Ruairi, a young music reviewer, talk rap in the failing hip-hop record store where Daniel works.

Bodybuilder Vs. - Daniel tests the limits of Houston Jones, a bodybuilding glutton for pain.

Tosh.0 premiered on June 4, 2009 and features razor-sharp humor and biting commentary from comedian Daniel Tosh. The weekly, topical series delves into all aspects of the Internet from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious. Each episode includes a CeWEBrity Profile or Tosh giving subjects of notorious viral videos a SECOND CHANCE to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they have become synonymous with their very own Web Redemption.

Tosh.0 is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith. Monika Zielinska and Jackie Sosa are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The über-popular Tosh.0 Facebook page (9M) is one of Comedy Central's most-visited properties featuring daily viral web posts, web-exclusive video and show content. Fans can follow Tosh on Twitter (26M) and Tosh.0 on Instagram (660K).





