TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Be Released in 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection

The new collection will be released on December 6.

Sep. 12, 2022  

The #1 film of 2022, with over $1.4 billion at the global box office, and the original pop culture touchstone that helped define a generation come together in one must-own set, the TOP GUN 2-MOVIE 4K STEELBOOK SUPERFAN COLLECTION, arriving on December 6, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

This highly collectible release makes an ideal gift and boasts nearly six hours of bonus content exploring the enduing popularity of the 1986 sensation TOP GUN, as well as this year's record-breaking global phenomenon TOP GUN: MAVERICK. Celebrate the films that have captured the imaginations of fans around the world through behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and much more.

The TOP GUN 2-MOVIE 4K STEELBOOK SUPERFAN COLLECTION includes two SteelBook cases with both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs™ of TOP GUN and TOP GUN: MAVERICK, access to Digital copies of each film, plus TOP GUN: MAVERICK dog tags, a leather "Maverick" keyring, magnetic decals, coasters and photos.

TOP GUN Bonus Content

• Commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr., and naval experts
• The Legacy of Top Gun
• On Your Six - Thirty Years of Top Gun
• Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun
• Multi-Angle Storyboards with Optional Commentary by director Tony Scott
• Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun
• Music Videos
• Original Theatrical Promotional Material

TOP GUN: MAVERICK bonus content is as follows:
• Cleared for Takeoff
• Breaking New Ground - Filming Top Gun: Maverick
• A Love Letter to Aviation
• Forging the Darkstar
• Masterclass with Tom Cruise - Cannes Film Festival
• Music Videos

