TOP GUN: MAVERICK Debuts Tomorrow on VUDU

Have you already seen Top Gun: Maverick in theaters and want to watch at home? Starting tomorrow, Top Gun: Maverick is flying onto streaming and you will be able to watch the critically acclaimed film on Vudu, Fandango's premium on-demand video service.

In a Fandango survey of more than 2,000 ticket-buyers, 84% of Top Gun: Maverick moviegoers said they would be interested in watching Maverick when it arrives at home. Maverick is Vudu's top pre-order among 2022 movies so far.

Hoping to give the gift of Top Gun: Maverick at home? Vudu has the perfect option for you with its new Top Gun: Maverick-themed gift cards. Starting today, Vudu is offering four unique Top Gun: Maverick gift card designs here. For a limited time, gift card orders of $60.00 or more get 10% off and a free Vudu rental up to $5.00.

Vudu is also debuting an exclusive clip from "Top Gun: Maverick," titled "Choreographing Flights," which features interviews with "Top Gun: Maverick" stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The clip reveals exclusive glimpses of producer-star Tom Cruise's three-hour briefings where he coordinated and choreographed all the flights in the movie in advance, "like he's staging a battle," recalls co-star Glen Powell, "and you're like: how the hell did Tom Cruise convince us to make this movie?" As producer Jerry Bruckheimer contends, "when you see this aerial footage, which is spectacular-looking... it looks almost unreal... and it's real!"

Top Gun: Maverick is available to preorder now on Vudu for $19.99 in SD or in UHD/HDX for the ultimate home cinematic experience. The Top Gun 2-Movie Collection is one of Vudu's best-selling bundles and includes the original Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick, available for $29.99.

Bonus Features

"Cleared For Takeoff"- the cast prepares themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane

"Breaking New Ground - Filming Top Gun: Maverick"- behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture spectacular aerial sequences

"A Love Letter to Aviation" - Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the "Top Gun" aircraft of its day

"Forging The Darkstar" - Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie

"Masterclass with Tom Cruise - Cannes Film Festival" - Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

"James Corden's Top Gun Training with Tom Cruise" - Extended Version -When Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise calls you up to hang out for the day, you say yes. And for James Corden, that meant having Tom pilot you in two different fighter planes, pushing the limits of gravity and James's stomach

"Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga Music Video" - Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

"I Ain't Worried" - OneRepublic Music Video" - Music video to the original new song from OneRepublic