TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE Spinoff Series Announces Cast

It was previously announced that Netflix picked up the new Young Adult Romantic Comedy Series XO, Kitty, a spinoff from Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment inspired by the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise and New York Times best-selling book series by Jenny Han with Anna Cathcart set to reprise her role as "Kitty."

Today, Netflix announced the following cast additions as the series starts production in Seoul, South Korea with Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora set to direct this season.

XO, Kitty revolves around a teen matchmaker, Kitty Song Covey, who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

SERIES REGULARS

Choi Min-yeong (he / him) will play "Dae." (Past Credits: Dream Palace). Anthony Keyvan (he / him) will play "Q." (Past Credits: Love, Victor, Genera+ion). Introducing Gia Kim (she / her), who will play "Yuri." Introducing Sang Heon Lee (he / him), who will play "Min Ho." Peter Thurnwald (he / him) will play "Alex." (Past Credits: Players, BUMP). Regan Aliyah (she / her) will play "Juliana." (Past Credits: Club Mickey Mouse).

RECURRING

Yunjin Kim (she / her) will play "Jina." (Past Credits: Lost, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area). Michael K Lee (he / him) will play "Professor Lee." (Past Credits: Stage Performances of Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon in South Korea). Jocelyn Shelfo (she / her) will play "Madison." (Past Credits: The Summer I Turned Pretty, American Soul).

ABOUT THE SERIES

The Co-Showrunners and Executive Producers are Jenny Han (Creator) and Sascha Rothchild. The Executive Producer is Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

