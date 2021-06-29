TNT Announces Development on UNKNOWN

TNT announced TODAY that it is developing "Unknown," a one-hour drama based on the Liam Neeson box office hit produced by Dark Castle Entertainment.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film told the story of Martin Harris, a DOCTOR WHO lost his memory after a car accident and woke up to find his identity taken and the target of mysterious assassins. The series would pick up after the events of the film and follow a new lead character that is thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.

Sean Finegan ("Free Fall") will write the pilot and executive produce. Karl Gajdusek ("Stranger Things") and Speed Weed ("Arrow" "Summer I Turned Pretty" "Winx Saga") will showrun and executive produce. Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle are also executive producers, alongside Erik Olsen ("The Dirt") and Liam Neeson ("Unknown"). Jaume Collet-Serra ("Jungle Cruise," "Black Adam" "Orphan," "The Shallows") is attached to direct and executive produce.

Other previously announced scripted projects for the TNets (TBS, TNT and truTV) include two comedy pilots in production, "Space" and "Kill the Orange-Faced Bear". In addition, "Chad" has recently been greenlit for a second season along with the third season of "Snowpiercer".