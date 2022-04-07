TMZ to Launch Event Series TMZ HIP HOP

From the producers of TMZ comes an all-new event series: TMZ HIP HOP, set to debut for a four-week run on FOX stations in 10 major markets - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, D.C., Seattle, Phoenix and Minneapolis - beginning Monday, April 11. Please check local listings.

TMZ HIP HOP shines a spotlight on the biggest icons from the genre and hip hop culture - their friendships, feuds, vacations, love lives, lifestyles and so much more. Join a panel of hip hop and entertainment aficionados Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rikai and Tonio Skits, as they deliver the facts, spill the tea and swap their unique takes on the hottest topics of the day - nothing is off limits.

"TMZ HIP HOP is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We're on the heels of what I'd argue is one of hip hop's biggest pop culture moments - Dr. Dre's incredible SUPER BOWL halftime show - which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved," said executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere. "The fact is, it's been that way for 30, almost 40 years ... so, it's beyond time for a show all about the personalities who've made hip hop a worldwide phenomenon. And, I have to say ... this group loves talking about it, they have a lot of fun."

TMZ HIP HOP is produced by TMZ Studios. Charles Latibeaudiere is the executive producer, and Trent Clark and Jess Fusco serve as co-executive producers.

Watch a preview of the series here: