TLC's 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Returns with More Family Adventures Next Week

New episodes of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS premieres on Tuesday, April 18 at 9pm ET/PT.

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Johnston family returns to TLC with more of their heartfelt and entertaining family dynamics, when an all-new season of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS premieres on Tuesday, April 18 at 9pm ET/PT. As the largest-known family of little people in the world, this extraordinary family of seven has a unique way of navigating life's everyday situations.

This season, love, relationships and major life events take center stage. Determined to make sense of her last failed relationship, Anna undergoes therapy to gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difficulties she's been encountering in both love and life.

After moving back home, Jonah gets back on track with big plans for his future, committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite mom Amber's concerns about their relationship. Meanwhile, Alex is head over heels in love with his new girlfriend and plans a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her.

Emma shifts focus toward her career and growing her own business with a little help from the family. Liz and Brice can't wait to finally move in together, but parents Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. Trent gets some concerning health news and is forced to make major lifestyle changes, overhauling his diet and exercise regimen. But Amber and THE FAMILY eagerly provide him with motivation and encouragement.

Finally, Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma head to Finland for an epic family vacation to visit their former exchange student, Joose.



