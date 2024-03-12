TLC to Premiere New TAKE MY TUMOR Medical Series in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TLC announced TODAY a new limited medical transformation series, TAKE MY TUMOR, featuring three doctors removing tumors from patients with extreme cases.

Experts in their field and renowned surgeons, Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal, Dr. Jason Cohen, and Dr. Ryan F. Osborne take on some of the most challenging cases of their careers in this new limited series premiering Wednesday, April 3 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC. Learn more about our surgical experts below:

Dr. Kimberly Moore Dalal is a fellowship-trained surgical oncologist in Burlingame, California and has been in practice for 20 years.

Dr. Jason Cohen is a surgical oncologist and general surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. He is a leading expert in the surgical treatment of the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

Dr. Ryan F. Osborne is the Director of Head and Neck Surgery at the Osborne Head and Neck Institute (OHNI) in Los Angeles, California and is an internationally renowned expert surgeon.

Patients from all over the world, including a man with a tumor rapidly growing out of his neck and a woman covered in over a thousand tumors from her head to her toes, are looking to get their lives back and these surgeons are their last hope. This intense series highlights unique patients, difficult surgeries, and life-changing procedures. Episode descriptions below:

The Woman Covered in Thousands of Tumors – airs April 3 at 10 PM ET/PT

Charmaine from Trinidad suffers from one of the most extreme cases of neurofibromatosis ever recorded. Tumors cover every inch of her body and obstruct her ability to breathe and swallow. Without surgery, these growing tumors threaten her life.

The Woman with A Tumor Half Her Height – airs April 10 at 10 PM ET/PT

Thirty-year-old Alexandra has a 20-pound, sagging tumor that starts at the back of her neck and now reaches below her waist. As the tumor on Claudia's backside continues to grow, so does the urgency for surgeons to remove it.

The Man with the Talking Neck Tumor – airs April 17 at 10 PM ET/PT

A massive tumor on Tim's neck continues to grow at an alarming rate, but doctors fear that removing it could leave him paralyzed.

The Man with the Hanging Face Tumor – airs April 24 at 10 PM ET/PT

Despite his family's pleas, Marlow explores a high-risk surgery to remove a facial tumor. Also, Amy has let the tumor on her back grow for more than 17 years. After finally making the decision to remove it, she learns that now it might be too late.

The Woman with a Tumor for a Stomach – airs May 1 at 10 PM ET/PT

The bulbous tumor growing from Jennifer's stomach threatens her relationship with her long-time boyfriend. Fifteen-year-old Marcelo travels from Angola to Los Angeles to have a massive neck tumor removed, but the operation may be too risky.

The Man with the Spicy Tumor – airs May 8 at 10 PM ET/PT

The enormous mass on the back of Arlin's neck and head constantly oozes fluids, but surgery may prove to be too challenging. A tumor on Renae's shoulder and back has caused her to retreat from the public's eye, impacting her job as a care pastor.

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for all the latest on TAKE MY TUMOR.

TAKE MY TUMOR is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

