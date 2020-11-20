TLC Spreads Holiday Cheer with Two New Themed Episodes of DR. PIMPLE POPPER & MY FEET ARE KILLING ME

This December your favorite doctors are in the holiday spirit and it's time to celebrate. DR. PIMPLE POPPER and MY FEET ARE KILLING ME will deliver all of the good holiday feels and give viewers the new cases they have been waiting for on an all new night! For the first time since being under pandemic restrictions, THE DOCTORS have returned with a holiday special featuring in-person visits and actual surgeries on new patients. From pop-aholics to the sock-shock, these specials are just what the doctor ordered to cure any holiday blues.

'Tis the season, and DR. PIMPLE POPPER is serving up all new, never-before-seen pops when DR. PIMPLE POPPER returns, a holiday-themed special on December 21st, before settling into its new night on Monday, December 28 at 9pm ET/PT. The holidays can be some of the most joyous times of the year, but for others some of the most difficult. Hoping to give patients all they want for Christmas and feel ready to face THE FAMILY photo sessions with confidence, Dr. Lee has a tough job ahead of her with several high-stake cases. She will tackle everything from a massive growth on a patient's neck, to a woman whose only holiday wish is to take holiday portraits with her family without being photo bombed by the large bump on her forehead, and, a patient who is hoping Dr. Lee can help him get rid of the bumps he has developed all over his body.

Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad, and Dr. Sarah are back in the office for the holidays! THE DOCTORS are in for some shock in their stockings when they unwrap a 30-year-old wart, cut off cornflakes, and Dr. Ebonie discovers that her mom has a little extra something under her mistle-toe. The holidays would be nothing without tradition, so THE DOCTORS will also spend their time decorating the office, gathering with their family, and giving back to local shelters and hospitals. Whether they are trimming the tree or someone's feet, THE DOCTORS are ready for an eventful holiday season.

