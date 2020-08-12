TLC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS, and MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE

Little People, Big World and Sweet Home Sextuplets premiere on September 29 and My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on November 10.

Hot off a record-setting summer, TLC, the #1 cable network for women, is serving fans more of what they want this fall-new episodes of their favorite series. Whether it's catching up with old friends like the Roloffs on LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, gushing over the cutest babies on SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS or checking in on Whitney's journey on MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE, there's something for everyone this fall on the #1 cable network with W25-54/18-49/18-34 and P18-49 in 2020 to-date.

Premiere dates and series descriptions below:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD - Premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT

It's the end of an era on LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good. But while she's officially moving off the farm, she still co-owns part of it with Matt, who is eager to get everything settled between them in terms of ownership. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson, making sure both children are getting the care and attention they need. The new episodes also offer a glimpse into how the Roloff's world is impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, from a quarantine birthday party to the stress of moving in the middle of a pandemic. Join the conversation on social media by using #LPBW, catch up on past episodes here , and stay up to speed on the latest by following TLC on Facebook YouTube , and TikTok DON'T miss the digital series Little People, Big World: Inside the Episode for exclusive insight into everything you didn't see with your favorite Roloffs. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios Production in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS - Premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 10pm ET/PT

With their house undergoing renovations, the Waldrops have downsized to a mobile home, and while they all technically fit, it gets extra tight when the sextuplets outgrow their cribs. Outside of the chaos in the mobile home, their Alabama town is hit hard with one crisis after another. When storms tear through the south, the Waldrops realize that a mobile home is the last place you want to be during a tornado. And when the coronavirus reaches the United States, Courtney and Eric are faced with the reality that they'll be quarantining in a mobile home that barely fits all Eleven of them. Join the conversation on social media by using #SweetHomeSextuplets, catch up on past episodes here , and stay up to speed on the latest by following TLC on Facebook YouTube , and TikTok SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios.

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE - Premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 9pm ET/PT



Wedding bells were set to be ringing on this season of MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE, but just four months after a romantic proposal in Paris, a newly engaged Whitney and Chase hit some serious bumps in the road. Though Chase promised to move to Charlotte, the couple is still doing long distance. Before they can reach an agreement on where to start their life together, COVID-19 hits and keep them quarantined separately. When North Carolina finally begins to reopen, Whitney is dealt another crushing blow when she learns that Chase is going to be a father...but not with her. Whitney thought she had her life planned out, but this unexpected turn leaves her shocked, sad and angry. After celebrating her 36th birthday in isolation, Buddy once again comes to her rescue and moves in with her. Left with a broken heart, Whitney wonders if weight loss surgery would be an easier path to finding love. And though her online workout business with Ryan is booming, will they be able to carry on their partnership knowing Ryan is still in close contact with Chase? We follow Whitney as she fights to get her groove back, leaning on friends, family and her own resilient determination. Join the conversation on social media by using #MyBigFatFabLife, catch up on past episodes here, and stay up to speed on the latest by following TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is produced for TLC by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company.

Year to date, TLC ranks as the #1 Primetime Ad-Supported Cable Network with W25-54/18-49/18-34 and P18-49. For July 2020, the network claimed the #1 spot in Primetime Ad-Supported Cable Networks with P/W25-54/18-49/18-34 as well as its best July performance in network history.

View More TV Stories Related Articles