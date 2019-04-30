TLC Announces Return of OUTDAUGHTERED and SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS

Get ready to feel the baby fever as TLC brings back OUTDAUGHTERED and SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS on Tuesday nights. Premiering on Tuesday, May 28 at 10pm ET/PT, the second season of SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS catches up with the Waldrop family and their "divine nine," including now one-year-old sextuplets. Then, on Tuesday, June 11 at 9pm ET/PT, OUTDAUGHTERED returns for its fourth season with the Busby family tackling all new growing pains.

OUTDAUGHTERED

Time flies when you're the parents of America's first, all-female quintuplets! In the blink of an eye, Adam and Danielle Busby have watched their daughters Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel go from tiny, delicate newborns to full blown "three-nagers." These five little ladies are smarter, sassier and more stubborn than ever. Fortunately for Adam and Danielle, big sister Blayke is always there to help her parents keep everything in line.

Whether it's navigating the holidays or hitting the high seas on a cruise, the Busbys brave it all together with love, laughter and a whole lot of patience. However, as cute as this family is, it's never all fun and games; from Danielle's mysterious migraines, to Parker's anxiety manifesting new issues and the ever-looming possibility of another eye surgery for Hazel, there is a lot the Busbys are navigating this coming season. Additionally, after Adam decided to quit his job and pursue a self-managed, work-from-home career last season, he must now figure out how to kick-start his media marketing company while contending with the quint chaos around him. In an unexpected twist, however, he gets a job offer he can't refuse, and he and Danielle are on opposite sides on how to proceed. If that wasn't enough to contend with, Adam and Danielle's worst fears come to fruition when bad news disrupts their home life and puts the entire family at risk, ultimately uprooting the Busbys from their home.

Don't miss the second season of behind-the-scenes TLC GO Original Series, OUTDAUGHTERED: INSIDE THE EPISODE, available on TLC GO each Tuesday, immediately after the regular episodes premiere.

SWEET HOME SEXTUPLETS

It's a season of firsts as the Waldrop babies turn one! Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag are developing distinct personalities, taking first steps, speaking first words and sharing milestones. The babies have come a long way from the NICU. Now that they are bigger and more mobile, they get to play with their older brothers Saylor, Wales and Bridge and are keeping their parents, Courtney and Eric, on their toes.

As a full-time mom to nine children, Courtney is determined to manage the household chaos herself, and she will be tested with a family flu outbreak, concerns about the babies' development and whether Layke will need to have surgery to correct his heart condition. Desperate to keep everything in line, will Courtney be able to juggle everything without breaking down? Plus, the walls are closing in on Courtney, and she realizes one solution is to move to a bigger home. But Eric wants to stay put and remodel, which could add even more strain to the Waldrops' already jam-packed agenda.

Throughout all the struggles and chaos, the Waldrops experience the joys of celebrating their first Christmas at home and vacation as a family of 11, with plenty of excitement and fun for all. The Waldrops may not know what the future holds with their "divine nine," but they're ready to navigate it all with the love and support from their friends and family.





Related Articles View More TV Stories