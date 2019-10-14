TLC Announces New Series UNPOLISHED

Nail art will never feel the same after you've met Lexi Martone! Lexi is a nail artist with a massive social media following and a knack for never-before-seen designs, and behind this great artist is a loud, loving Italian family.



Along with her sister Bria, a hair colorist/makeup artist and co-owner of Salon Martone on Long Island, the talented duo is driven to maintain their business while also juggling family dynamics and each of their own romantic relationships. Behind the teasing, primping, buffing and gluing, their salon is truly a family affair with their mother Jennifer, who helps manage the business; grandmother 'Foxy,' a seasoned hairstylist who can't be tamed; and even their dad Big Mike stops by occasionally to join the hustle of salon life! It takes more than a broken nail or split end to mess with this tight-knit crew, but just like any family, they face their share of challenges that test their bond and patience. TLC's UNPOLISHED premieres with six, one-hour episodes beginning Sunday, November 17 at 10pm ET/PT.



"Sharing the stories of incredible, honest and authentic families is at the heart of what we do at TLC, and we're over the moon to have found the Martones with all their overflowing talents and love for each other," says Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. "Bringing this new series home to our network was a no-brainer, and we're so excited to work with Buddy Valastro in this new creative capacity with his Cakehouse Media production company to present the 'boss' of nails!"



Throughout the season, viewers will get to know Lexi and discover the skill that helped her rise to fingernail fame. Having created extraordinary designs for celebrities as well as her devoted regulars, viewers will follow along as she takes on outrageous requests, from a 3D boombox that plays music, to glow-in-the-dark talons and designs that even bring some of her clients to tears (of joy!). At the end of the day, there's nothing Lexi won't do in her quest to take the term 'nail art' to a whole new level! Meanwhile, Lexi must also deal with family matters including tension with Bria's on-again, off-again boyfriend, plus secrets that threaten to tear THE FAMILY apart. Through it all, the Martones work hard to prove that blood is thicker than hairspray and nail varnish!



Get an early look at the Martones' elaborate nail art and hair styles on a brand-new TLC GO Original Series, UNPOLISHED: EXTENSIONS. Binge the first four episodes beginning Sunday, November 3, with an additional four episodes becoming available on Sunday, November 10.



Join the conversation on social media by using #Unpolished, and 'Like' TLC on Facebook for more updates! Catch up on episodes after they air on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.



UNPOLISHED is produced by Cakehouse Media for TLC.





