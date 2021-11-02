TLC Announces New DR. PIMPLE POPPER Christmas Special

It's the most festive time of year as the holidays are in full gear and Dr. Sandra Lee is spreading cheer with the premiere of Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol. The one-hour special will premiere on December 8th at 10:00pm ET/PT.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Dr. Lee is busy helping patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties, and family gatherings. However, the patients aren't Dr. Lee's only visitors this year-the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays-and help with a few new cases! She'll also carry on her annual tradition of treating viewers to a pimple-inspired Christmas carol, putting viewers in a merry mood to kick off the holiday season.

Dr. Pimple Popper is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.