THREEASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE to Open at Film Forum

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Film Forum will present the U.S. theatrical premiere of threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, directed by Sean Ono Lennon and co-directed by Brian C. González, on Friday, November 13.

Avant-garde designers and best friends Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil have spent 25 years working together as the NYC fashion collective threeASFOUR. Although they have built an impressive reputation and a following that includes Björk, Marisa Tomei, and Chloë Sevigny, they find themselves struggling to pay the rent on their Chinatown studio while financing the intricate creations for their next runway collection. Drawing from a captivating trove of archival footage alongside intimate observations of the trio at work, Sean Ono Lennon forges an affectionate portrait of uncompromising artists who have chosen experimentation over commercial success and a moving reflection on artistic collaboration and creative resilience.

threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE had its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. It is Sean Ono Lennon's documentary directorial debut. Lennon co-wrote and produced War Is Over! which was awarded the 2024 Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

About the Film

threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE (2026, 95 minutes) Directed by Sean Ono Lennon. Co-Directed and cinematography by Brian C. González. Written and Edited by Jenny Golden. Producers: Beth Levison, Lauren Evangelista, Brian C. González, Daniel Sheppard, Original Score by Tom Rogerson. Featuring Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, Adi Gil, Kai Kühne. USA. In English, German and Arabic with English Subtitles. Assembly Releasing.

With support from The Endowed Fund for Emerging Filmmakers and The Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Fund.

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