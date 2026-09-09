Photos: THREEASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE to Make Theatrical Debut

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threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, directed by Sean Ono Lennon and co-directed by Brian C. González, will make its theatrical debut with an exclusive engagement at New York's Film Forum on November 13. The film will expand to theaters nationwide this fall.



Co-Directed by Brian C. González Exclusive Engagement: New York’s Film Forum November 13











For more than 25 years, the designers behind the avant-garde fashion collective threeASFOUR — Gabi Asfour (Lebanese-Palestinian), Angela Donhauser (German-Tajikistani), and Adi Gil (Israeli) — have created clothing with uncompromising vision. Drawing inspiration from natural forms and pioneering techniques, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be, earning them a cult following, global museum exhibitions, and fans like Björk and Chloë Sevigny. Yet behind the acclaim lies an ongoing challenge to survive in an industry driven by commerce. The film is a moving portrait of three iconoclasts daring to center creativity and cross-cultural collaboration over money and profit.

Credits

Directed by: Sean Ono Lennon

Co-Directed and Cinematography by: Brian C. González

Written and Edited by: Jenny Golden

Produced by: Beth Levison

Producers: Lauren Evangelista, Brian C. González, Daniel Sheppard

Participants: threeASFOUR's Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil, and Kai Kühne, and others!

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